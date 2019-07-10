Staten Island man drowns in Delaware River

69 News

BUSHKILL, Pa. - Search and rescue and dive teams recovered the body of a 20-year-old New York man in the Delaware River Tuesday.

Christopher Rivera was last seen swimming in the Delaware River near the Karamac Bridge abutments at around 4 p.m., said Kathleen Sandt, public affairs specialist at the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

He had been on a rafting trip when he stopped to swim. Other members of his group saw him struggle in the current before going under the water, Sandt said.

His body was recovered around 8 p.m. He was not wearing a life jacket, authorities said.

Park rangers are reminding all river users to wear a properly-fitted US Coast Guard approved life jacket at all times whether swimming, floating, fishing or boating on the Delaware River.

The current can be swift and strong despite the calm appearance and river depths can change rapidly going from knee-deep to over your head in a single step.