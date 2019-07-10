Staten Island man drowns in Delaware River
BUSHKILL, Pa. - Search and rescue and dive teams recovered the body of a 20-year-old New York man in the Delaware River Tuesday.
Christopher Rivera was last seen swimming in the Delaware River near the Karamac Bridge abutments at around 4 p.m., said Kathleen Sandt, public affairs specialist at the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.
He had been on a rafting trip when he stopped to swim. Other members of his group saw him struggle in the current before going under the water, Sandt said.
His body was recovered around 8 p.m. He was not wearing a life jacket, authorities said.
Park rangers are reminding all river users to wear a properly-fitted US Coast Guard approved life jacket at all times whether swimming, floating, fishing or boating on the Delaware River.
The current can be swift and strong despite the calm appearance and river depths can change rapidly going from knee-deep to over your head in a single step.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Beltzville Lake Beach closed to swimming due to high bacteria
Officials say high bacterial counts were found in a water sample taken on Monday.Read More »
- Man fleeing hit-and-run crashes into Rush Township home
- Staten Island man drowns in Delaware River
- Trial begins for man accused of abusing, killing 5-month-old daughter
- Police: West Hazleton man was high when he fired wildly, shot sister in apartment
- Auditor general to conduct early audit of Lehighton Area School District
- Local war hero, Pottsville native dies at 76
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated DA: Officials investigating whether proper police protocol was followed in Palmer Township homicide
- State police seek pickup truck that caused I-78 crash in Salisbury
- Dave & Buster's coming to Lehigh Valley Mall in mid-2020
- Lonnie Walker demonstrates danger of leaving dog in hot car
- Updated 14 arrested, heroin and fentanyl seized in massive drug raid stretching to Lehigh Valley
- Updated NJ man sentenced after pleading guilty to having sex with underage girl
- Updated 3-alarm fire destroys Schuylkill County business
- Exeter family disappointed after home makeover offer revoked
- Updated Health Beat: HIFU zaps prostate cancer
- Updated 10 new food vendors coming to Musikfest