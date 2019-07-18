Stroudsburg Area School Board examines facilities plan

69 News

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Stroudsburg Area School Board examined a five-year facilities plan intended to improve various schools in the district.

Terry Eilber, the district's building and grounds supervisor, presented the plan to the board during a meeting on Wednesday night.

According to Eilber, some planned improvements include new carpet in classrooms, roof repairs, equipment replacement in cafeterias and repairs to the stadium. Eilber said emergency lights will also be added to the stadium, which will be backed up by a generator that was installed in the spring.

"Conspicuously absent are Ramsey and Clearview buildings," Board member Merlyn Clarke said in reference to the two elementary schools that were permanently closed.

Eilber said that even though project money wouldn't be going towards those buildings, they are still being maintained.

Back in 2014, the board voted to close both Ramsey and Clearview elementary schools after budget cuts and falling enrollment rates hit the district.

Earlier in June of this year, Stroudsburg Mayor Tarah Probst had recommended donating Ramsey Elementary to the Pocono Family YMCA. Currently, the school district pays $35,000 annually to maintain Ramsey.

A cost for the facilities plan has not yet been issued.

In other business, the board approved a revision to the student admissions policy. Kindergarten students who are new to the district must enroll before Oct. 31 unless they were already enrolled in another district. Students who wish to enroll after that date must wait until the next school year to do so.

"It really helps us because the time from October to December, … so much that happens in a Kindergarten classroom is social and emotional learning," Superintendent Cosmas Curry said. "You have to have those basic human needs taken care of prior to academic learning taking place."

During the Superintendent report, Curry said that the Intermediate Unit (IU) will hire three social workers for the school district. The social workers will be paid using an existing $30,000 grant. The school district will work with the IU to hire for the position.