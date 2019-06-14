Stroudsburg mayor suggests donating old elementary school to YMCA

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The mayor of Stroudsburg in Monroe County has an idea about what to do with an old elementary school.

Ramsey Elementary has been closed since 2014 and no one has bought it.

Mayor Tarah Probst suggested giving it to the Pocono YMCA, which is currently in need of a space to expand its Pre-K program.

The school district still pays $35,000 a year to maintain the building.

The mayor's proposal is now up for discussion with the school board.