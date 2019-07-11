Tamaqua school board to rescind policy to arm teachers

TAMAQUA, Pa. - The Tamaqua Area School District Board of Education plans to rescind a policy that would've allowed teachers and faculty to carry guns during school, according to the board president.

Citing a new state law, which made changes to school security officers and security protocols, the board plans to get rid of the policy and start the discussions from scratch, Board President Larry Wittig said.

The vote to rescind Policy 705 is scheduled for the board's July 16 meeting. Wittig says there is no controversy about rescinding it.

However, the school board does plan to form a new policy, after having open discussions, that complies with Gov. Wolf's law, Wittig said.

The Tamaqua Area Education Association and parents of Tamaqua students had both filed lawsuits against the policy.