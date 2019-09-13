Tour at 4: Pocono Mountains
James Hamill with the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau joined 69 News Friday afternoon to talk about all the Pocono Mountains have to offer.
Hamill is the first guest on the new segment tour at 4, will will air every Friday at 4:30.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Tour at 4: Pocono Mountains
James Hamill with the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau joined 69 News Friday afternoon to talk about all the Pocono Mountains have to offer.Read More »
- Berks DA: Doctor over-prescribed opioid pills to patients
- Homicide charge dropped against man accused in fatal shooting of friend
- Authorities find drugs, guns after searching house in Monroe County
- Fire destroys home in Polk Township
- Man charged after traffic stop turns into drug bust in Carbon County
- Car crashes into woods off Route 309 in Schuylkill County
Latest From The Newsroom
- Police bust man suspected in multiple business burglaries
- Health officials growing concerned about vaping as hospitals see more patients with lung conditions
- Route 422 ramp in Berks finally open ahead of busy weekend
- Members of the 69 News team race for charity during NHRA weekend at Maple Grove
- Police say violent home invasion in Bangor was targeted
- Farm's goats stolen for 2nd time; reward offered for return
- Easton homeless shelter expanding, will designate some beds for homeless female veterans
- Bethlehem gang member charged in stabbing, burning death of teen
- Police: Man speeds away, abandons vehicle in cornfield after hit-and-run crash
- Man taken to hospital for leg injury after accident at cement plant