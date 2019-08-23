Tree crashes through roof of house in Monroe County
ROSS TWP., Pa. - Crews were called after a tree crashed into a house in Monroe County Thursday evening.
The tree fell on a home in the 200 block of Ross Township, county dispatchers said.
A man was trapped inside the house after the tree fell. The man was not injured, but the man had been having trouble getting out of the house, county dispatchers said.
Wires were down around the area as well.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Tree crashes through roof of house in Monroe County
The tree fell on a home in the 200 block of Ross Township, county dispatchers said.Read More »
- Man burned in apparent meth-making incident in Stroudsburg, police said
- Dump truck crashes through guard rail, ends up in creek in Carbon County
- Police: Man burned with acid in Stroudsburg
- Entrepreneur with Down Syndrome: Teamwork, acceptance creates more effective workplace
- Legendary broadcaster Jack Whitaker got his start in Schuylkill County
- Pottsville man, 61, killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck
Latest From The Newsroom
- Tragedy on the tracks: Woman killed when train hits SUV
- Violent summer in Allentown has leaders focusing on beefing up neighborhood watch groups
- Worker killed on the job in Reading; OSHA investigating
- Recent funding cut might put centers who employ people with disabilities in jeopardy
- Gov. Wolf says state is working to address toxic chemicals in drinking water
- Salisbury Township supports Fair Districts PA
- QCSD considers policy allowing homeschoolers to enroll in tech school
- Community reacts after woman killed when train struck SUV
- Mother of Reading fatal shooting victim speaks
- ASD approves various contracts, remains silent on budget