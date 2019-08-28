Poconos Coal

Schuylkill County woman accused of embezzling $30K from employer found not guilty

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 02:40 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 03:55 PM EDT

PINE GROVE, Pa. - A Schuylkill County woman accused of embezzling nearly $30,000 from her employer was found not guilty Wednesday.

51-year-old Carrie Aungst of Pine Grove had been accused of altering receipts and invoices at Pine Grove Auto Sales.

Authorities had said she deleted business fees after the customer was charged and pocketed the money. She was also accused of removing items gifted to the business from its online business supply company.

