Williams Company selects site in Schuylkill County for proposed gas compressor station

HEGINS TWP., Pa. - The Williams Company has selected a site to build a gas compressor station in Schuylkill County.

After months of evaluation, the company identified a 105-acre site in Hegins Township as its preferred location.

The company filed an application for the Leidy South project with the feds earlier this week.

The proposed compressor station would connect supplies of natural gas in northern and western Pennsylvania with demand centers along the Atlantic Seaboard.