Woman gets 15-40 years prison for cult-related slaying of boyfriend

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A woman convicted of homicide in the cult-related killing of her boyfriend in Monroe County has been sentenced.

Barbara Rogers will spend 15 to 40 years in prison for the death of Steven Mineo.

Authorities say Rogers shot Mineo point blank in the forehead inside their apartment in Coolbaugh Township in July 2017.

Police say Rogers told officers that Mineo asked her to kill him because of issues with a cult the two were a part of.