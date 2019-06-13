Woman indicted in stabbing death of Schuylkill County jeweler

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A grand jury has handed down an indictment in the death of a Schuylkill County jeweler in New Orleans.

District Attorney Leon Cannizaro's office secured a murder indictment against a Tennessee woman accused in February of stabbing Patrick Murphy, 62, in a Treme hotel room, according to the DA's website.

Magen Hall was charged with armed robbery, obstruction of justice and second-degree murder in the three-count indictment handed down by an Orleans Parish grand jury. Her first name is spelled Megan in some court records.

A New Orleans police homicide detective had testified Murphy, the owner of Murphy Jewelers in Pottsville, had been killed by three stab wounds, one to his neck and two to his abdomen.

Hall, 25, faces a mandatory lifetime prison sentence if convicted of the murder charge.

An armed robbery conviction carries a penalty of 10 to 99 years in state prison, while obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation is punishable by up to 40 years.

Hall has been in jail since March 3. Hall has a history of prostitution arrests.