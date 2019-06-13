Woman indicted in stabbing death of Schuylkill County jeweler
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A grand jury has handed down an indictment in the death of a Schuylkill County jeweler in New Orleans.
District Attorney Leon Cannizaro's office secured a murder indictment against a Tennessee woman accused in February of stabbing Patrick Murphy, 62, in a Treme hotel room, according to the DA's website.
Magen Hall was charged with armed robbery, obstruction of justice and second-degree murder in the three-count indictment handed down by an Orleans Parish grand jury. Her first name is spelled Megan in some court records.
A New Orleans police homicide detective had testified Murphy, the owner of Murphy Jewelers in Pottsville, had been killed by three stab wounds, one to his neck and two to his abdomen.
Hall, 25, faces a mandatory lifetime prison sentence if convicted of the murder charge.
An armed robbery conviction carries a penalty of 10 to 99 years in state prison, while obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation is punishable by up to 40 years.
Hall has been in jail since March 3. Hall has a history of prostitution arrests.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Woman indicted in stabbing death of Schuylkill County jeweler
Magen Hall was charged with armed robbery, obstruction of justice and second-degree murder in the three-count indictment handed down by an Orleans Parish grand jury.Read More »
- Cherry Valley National Wildlife Refuge may soon be opened up to fishing
- Police looking for information after two kittens allegedly abandoned on Route 209
- Man killed after vehicle goes over guardrail, hits tree in Schuylkill County
- Suspected burglars who stole golf cart from Poconos resort arrested
- Woman gets 15-40 years prison for cult-related slaying of boyfriend
- Police: Alleged heroin dealer tried to cover up man's overdose death by staging suicide
Latest From The Newsroom
- Berks sheriff: 'Big Papi' shooting suspect may be in Reading
- Updated Man seriously injured after deck collapse in Forks Township
- Fairgrounds Square owner to seek permit for mall demolition
- "Winner winner chicken dinner" has literal meaning for man who won $100k
- Boyertown Area School District to install cameras on buses
- Not everyone on board as some Allentown residents treat, feed sick foxes
- Family upset son's special needs class was excluded from kindergarten graduation ceremony
- Updated Man suspected of shooting David Ortiz from Reading, wanted in 2 NJ robberies
- New Palmer elementary school on hold due to pipe dispute
- Police break ground on new Warrington Township police station