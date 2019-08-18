Woman suspected of stealing cookware worth hundreds of dollars from fundraiser
PARADISE TWP, Pa. - Police are looking for a woman who is suspected of stealing antique copper cookware from a fundraising yard sale.
The theft happened July 26 in Paradise township at the Monsignor McHugh School. Police said The yard sale was to benefit Most Holy Trinity Parish in Monroe County.
Police said that the woman made off with an estimated $200 to $300 worth of copper cookware.
The suspect fled the scene and traveled in an unknown direction, said police.
The suspect has not been identified.
