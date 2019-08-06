Woman taken to hospital after going under water in Monroe County lake
TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after going under water after swimming in a Monroe County lake.
Fire and police crews were called to Arrowhead Lake in Tobyhanna Township around 2:15 p.m., township Fire Department Assistant Chief Ed Tutrone said.
Tutrone said it took awhile for crews to clear the scene because they thought there may have been a second victim, although it turned out there was not.
The scene was cleared shortly before 4 p.m., Tutrone said. The incident is under investigation.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Woman taken to hospital after going under water in Monroe County lake
Fire and police crews were called to Arrowhead Lake in Tobyhanna Township around 2:15 p.m.Read More »
- State police allege Schuylkill man attacks brother with machete
- Some residents oppose plans to build natural gas compressor station in Schuylkill County
- DEP to conduct additional soil testing on lead levels at 2 sites in Palmerton
- Downed power line causes house fire in Monroe County
- Williams Company selects site in Schuylkill County for proposed gas compressor station
- Wreck involving two tractor-trailers ties up traffic on Pa. Turnpike
Latest From The Newsroom
- Counselors available for students, staff after Exeter student killed in crash
- Updated National Night Out in Upper Macungie Township features live music, food trucks
- Fest Cam Photos: Monday, August 5th, 2019
- Authorities investigating online threats made against Bethlehem; DA says threat not credible
- 2 sisters have been volunteering at Musikfest for 3 decades
- Updated Salisbury Township public works employee, 2 vehicles struck after 3-car accident
- Trees near Northampton County park cut down for safety reasons
- Updated Jimmy Rollins inducted into Baseballtown Hall of Fame
- Updated Shoemakersville, Hamburg co-host National Night Out in northern Berks County
- Updated Cactus Blue Food Truck seeks to color your world with flavor