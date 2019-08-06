Woman taken to hospital after going under water in Monroe County lake

iStock

TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after going under water after swimming in a Monroe County lake.

Fire and police crews were called to Arrowhead Lake in Tobyhanna Township around 2:15 p.m., township Fire Department Assistant Chief Ed Tutrone said.

Tutrone said it took awhile for crews to clear the scene because they thought there may have been a second victim, although it turned out there was not.

The scene was cleared shortly before 4 p.m., Tutrone said. The incident is under investigation.