Woman, teens accused of dumping tires in Schuylkill County

NORTH MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - A woman and two teens are facing charges after troopers found them dumping tires in vacant parking lots in Schuylkill County.

June Kuzowski, 61, had two 15-year-olds load tires from an auto garage into a large U-Haul truck, then transport them to an area off Route 61 in North Manheim Township to dispose of them, according to a news release from state police.

Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven barracks found Kuzowski and the two teens dumping tires from the back of the truck onto parking lots at vacant motels Saturday evening, officials said.

At least 330 tires were scattered on the lots, police said.

Kuzowski was charged with scattering rubbish and corruption of minors. The juveniles were charged with scattering rubbish.