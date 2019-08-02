Wreck involving two tractor-trailers ties up traffic on Pa. Turnpike
PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - A crash involving two tractor trailers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Carbon County created quite a mess.
Traffic was crippled for hours as crews cleared the wreck and cleaned up a fuel spill.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday on the northbound exit ramp to Route 903 in Penn Forest Township.
The fuel tank on one of the rigs was ruptured.
We're told no one was hurt.
