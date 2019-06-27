Yuengling donation to benefit military survivors program

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - America's oldest brewery is donating tens of thousands of dollars to a program that benefits military survivors and their families.

D.G. Yuenging & Son Inc. presented a check to TAPS -- the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors -- at Yuengling's brewery in Pottsville on Wednesday.

Officials said the donation of $53,416.92 will help fund the nonprofit's 'Inner Warrior' program, focusing on survivors' physical and mental health.

"As America's Oldest Brewery, we are committed to giving back to the community and enriching the lives of our nation's heroes and their families," said Jennifer Yuengling, the brewery's vice president of operations.

Yuengling's partnership with TAPS is part of the brewery's year-round Lagers for Heroes program, which it launched in 2016.

Individuals can also donate to TAPS, either online or by texting "TAPS" to 24700.