WEATHERLY, Pa. -- On Saturday, Weatherly Police and Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section discovered homemade explosives and bomb making materials at a home in the 300 block of First Street.
“I actually saw it on Facebook. It was the first I heard of it. Haven’t heard any explosions or anything,” neighbor Heather Alwine said.
Police say random and unexplainable explosions rocking the borough prompted them to execute a search warrant at the home of 28-year-old Anthony Petrone.
No one answered when WFMZ’s Brian Sheehan and his photographer stopped by Petrone’s house Sunday afternoon for comment.
Neighbors, like Alwine, found out about the raid after the Weatherly Police Department posted about the discovery Saturday afternoon.
"I was just concerned when I read it about the children because we do have children that play in the backyard across the street and are always running around,” Alwine said.
Weatherly Police say Petrone also had a homemade explosive device inside his backpack when he visited an area dollar store on May 1. The device was confiscated and State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section safely removed it.
"Makes you wonder what sets off people’s mind in that situation. Like what makes them get to that point in their life,” Alwine said.
Petrone’s charged with unlawful possession of a mass destruction, risking a catastrophe, prohibited offensive weapon, and recklessly endangering another person.
Judge Joseph Homanko, Sr. denied bail, citing a risk to the public.