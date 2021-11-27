crash accident wreck generic graphic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in Allentown.

It happened around 10:37 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Allentown Drive and North Dauphin Street.

Police said the vehicle hit three people then fled the scene.

According to a release, three pedestrians were taken to the hospital. Two were treated and released. As of Saturday, one person remained hospitalized with serious injuries, but in stable condition.

So far, police haven’t released a description of the vehicle.

The crash is being investigated by the Allentown Police crash investigations unit and the Lehigh County district attorney’s office.

If you saw the crash or have any information about the incident, call Allentown Police Sergeant Eric Stauffer at 610-437-7732, ext. 2326.

