NESQUEHONING, Pa. -- A man and a woman are facing felony robbery charges after allegedly holding a man at gunpoint in his own home.
Luke Cann, 21, of Hazleton, and Samantha Williams, 21, of Jim Thorpe, are facing charges of assault, robbery and trespassing.
State Police said Williams and Cann went to a home in the 100 block of West Coal Street in Nesquehoning early in the morning June 23 after Williams agreed to perform a sexual act for cash on the man who lived there.
Williams arrived with her boyfriend, Cann. Police said the couple entered the home, took possession of the victim’s handgun and held him at gunpoint while they demanded money.
Police said the victim was assaulted and suffered head injuries. They say a cell phone was stolen.
Cann and Williams are currently being held in the Carbon County Correctional Facility.
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for July 7.