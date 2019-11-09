SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. - State police are searching for a man and a woman who assaulted a robbed a man in Wayne Township.
The incident occurred on Friday at 11 p.m. at a trailer in Wayne Township.
The victim is a 62-year-old man who police said invited the woman into the trailer. According to the victim, the woman began acting strangely, going in and out of the trailer and wanting to leave the door open.
Police said that while the two were outside, another man emerged from a wooded area near the trailer asking to use the victim's phone. At that point, police said that the victim turned his back to the male and was struck several times with a blunt object on the back of the head. The victim was able to get away, locking himself in the trailer.
Both suspects fled the scene in the victim's car.
The car is described as a 2007 gray Chevy Suburban with an NRA sticker in the rear window.
The female suspect is said to be white with dark shoulder length hair, glasses and weighs approximately 120lbs. The male suspect is described as being 32-years of age, white and stands about six feet tall.
The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at Schuylkill Haven.