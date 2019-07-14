News

Police warn of discarded needles in Weatherly

By:

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 02:12 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 02:12 PM EDT

Police warn of discarded needles in Weatherly

WEATHERLY, Pa. - Police in a Carbon County borough are dealing with a danger they say is becoming all too common.

Weatherly police say more and more hypodermic needles are being found in the borough.

Just a few days ago a needle was found outside an ice cream shop.

A Facebook post from Weatherly police warns people to "keep an eye out for old needles" when outside with kids or pets.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Allentown, PA 18102

85°F

Clear

TONIGHT

  • 10%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Daily List
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

Lehigh Valley
Northampton High School class of '49 celebrates 70th reunion

Northampton High School class of '49 celebrates 70th reunion

69News at Sunrise
Accessorize your summer without breaking the bank

Accessorize your summer without breaking the bank

Sports
USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC