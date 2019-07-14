Police warn of discarded needles in Weatherly
WEATHERLY, Pa. - Police in a Carbon County borough are dealing with a danger they say is becoming all too common.
Weatherly police say more and more hypodermic needles are being found in the borough.
Just a few days ago a needle was found outside an ice cream shop.
A Facebook post from Weatherly police warns people to "keep an eye out for old needles" when outside with kids or pets.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Allentown, PA 18102
85°F
TONIGHT
- 10%
This Week's Circulars
Latest from the newsroom
-
- Berks photo from Berks County PA Lost Dogs
- Sports 2019 Getty Images
-
- Lehigh Valley 69 News
-