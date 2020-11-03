WASHINGTON - The nation's capital is preparing for Tuesday night's reporting of presidential election results and the ultimate outcome of the race, whenever that may be decided.
A new anti-scale fence has been erected around the White House, as people gathered in front of the executive mansion prior to the polls closing on Election Day. Some were there to show their support for the president; others to protest.
Just a short walk away from the White House, for block after block, stores have their windows and doors covered. Some kept just a front door open, hoping to attract a little business.
Businesses are taking precautions, lest the vote lead to unrest of the sort that broke out earlier this year amid protests over racial inequality.
