Attorneys for six Republican-led states challenging the Biden administration's student debt relief program are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block it.

The move Friday came hours after a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit.

President Biden praised that judge's decision while visiting Delaware State University. He said nearly 22-million people have already filled out the online application for student loan forgiveness since it launched earlier this week.

"This is a game changer," he said. "We're hearing from folks all over the country. Over 10,000 students have written me letters so far."

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan would make around 43 million borrowers eligible for debt forgiveness up to $10,000 if they earn under $125,000 per year as an individual, or less than $250,000 annually for married couples or heads of household. It could increase to $20,000 if the borrowers who had a Pell Grant.

"I think it's great," says Janine Torres, who lives in Berks county. "I think it's going to help a lot of people that are really digging out. My kids all have pretty hefty loans; some of them had to drop out of school because they couldn't keep incurring loans."

The application went live on Monday. The plan has been met with several legal challenges, two of which have already been shot down in court.

"Our student loan plan lowers costs for Americans as they recover from the pandemic to give everybody a little more breathing room," says Biden.

Some still oppose the president's loan forgiveness plan.

The legal challenges argued that the president doesn't have the authority to do this and the move will hurt private lenders.

Others believe it will be helpful.

"Even a little bit helps, it's just like getting money for your birthday kind of," says Berks County resident, Nick Hosler. "It helps a little bit."

"If you live in society, you're benefiting from social programs in some way," says Briana Stewart, of Berks County. "So, people who are bent out of shape over student loans, you've been helped in some other way."