WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials declared the U.S. Capitol "secure" nearly four hours after protesters stormed the building during a joint session of Congress to affirm Democrat Joe Biden's presidential win.
Police donned gas masks as they moved in Wednesday evening with force, using tear gas and percussion grenades to clear protesters from the Capitol grounds ahead of a 6 p.m. curfew in Washington.
In the moments before, there were clashes between the police and protesters, who tore railing for the inauguration scaffolding and threw it at the officers.
Dozens of supporters of President Trump breached the security perimeter and entered the Capitol as the joint session of Congress was getting underway Wednesday afternoon.
An AP source said a woman who was shot inside the Capitol has died. Officials have not identified the woman.
The district's police chief said at least 13 people were arrested, and five firearms had been recovered during the protests on Wednesday.
President Trump asked protesters who breached the Capitol to "go home in peace." He posted the message in a video on Twitter shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
January 6, 2021
The White House said the National Guard and federal police were assisting in ending the occupation. Also, New Jersey and Virginia's governors said they were sending state troopers to assist.
A chaplain prayed as police guarded the doors to the chamber and lawmakers tried to gather information about what was happening.
An announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Biden's victory. Due to an "external security threat," no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.
Both chambers abruptly went into recess.
"This is an absolute disgrace," said Republican Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who had spoken on the Senate floor prior to the protests erupting. "I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex."
This is an absolute disgrace. I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex.— Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) January 6, 2021
Update from Casey staff: Senator Casey was the only member of our team in the Capitol complex today. He is safe and taking direction from the United States Capitol Police.— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) January 6, 2021
The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.
Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol's steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting "traitors" as officers tried to keep them back.
A suspicious package was also reported in the area, Capitol Police said.
The skirmishes came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress' vote.
"We will not let them silence your voices," Trump told the protesters, who had lined up before sunrise to get a prime position to hear the president.