NEW YORK (AP) — The presidential debate commission said Wednesday that it will soon adopt changes to its format to avoid a repeat of the disjointed first meeting between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
The commission said Wednesday the debate "made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues."
Moderator Chris Wallace struggled to gain control of the 90-minute debate in Cleveland because of frequent interruptions by the candidates.
The next presidential debate is a town hall format scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami.
Pleas, increasingly frustrated and loud, were the only tools Wallace had at his disposal to try to maintain control. For much of the time, it was futile.
"Chris Wallace's debate performance tonight is a great reminder that kindergarten teachers are underpaid," "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah tweeted in the midst of the 90-minute encounter.
Twitter was ablaze with complaints that Wallace had lost control, while some defenders wondered whether there was really anything he could do.
Wallace tried to ask pointed questions to both men. He effectively asked Trump three times whether he accepted climate change, while also asking Biden whether his proposals to help the environment would hurt the economy. He asked Trump why his administration sought to end racial sensitivity training in government, and questioned Biden about whether he should be using his influence to stop violence in a city like Portland, Oregon.
Despite the preparation, Wallace sometimes seemed to give up. At one point he told Trump he was going to ask a question about race, "but if you want to answer something else, you can."
He would occasionally cut short answers or discussions that had a chance of being productive because he simply wanted to end the bickering and move on.
Wallace said before the debate that he would not take on a role of fact-checker and held to that, but that left both candidates accusing the other of lying several times and the viewer without any recourse to tell who was telling the truth.
"It's been an interesting hour and a half,” he said at the end.
Associated Press television writer Lynn Elber in Los Angeles contributed to this report.