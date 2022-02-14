WASHINGTON — Attorneys working on behalf of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign paid a technology company to "infiltrate" servers at the White House and two properties owned by former President Donald Trump in order to link Trump to Russia, according to a legal motion filed by Special Counsel John Durham.
The motion, which was filed on Friday in the federal government's criminal case against former Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann, asks the court to look at potential conflicts of interest related to Sussmann's legal representation.
Sussmann, who met with then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016, less than two months before the presidential election, and provided "purported data and 'white papers' that allegedly demonstrated a covert communications channel between the Trump Organization and a Russia-based bank," is facing trial on a one-count indictment of making a materially false statement to the FBI.
Sussmann is accused of lying to investigators about not providing the allegations against Trump "on behalf of any client," when, according to the court documents, he was working on behalf of at least two specific clients, a technology executive at a U.S.-based internet company and the Clinton campaign.
Prosecutors said their evidence in Sussmann's trial will show that among the internet data the technology executive and "his associates exploited was domain name system ('DNS') Internet traffic pertaining to (i) a particular healthcare provider, (ii) Trump Tower, (iii) Donald Trump's Central Park West apartment building, and (iv) the Executive Office of the President of the United States ('EOP').
The technology executive's employer "had come to access and maintain dedicated servers for the EOP as part of a sensitive arrangement whereby it provided DNS resolution services to the EOP," according to the court documents. The executive "and his associates exploited this arrangement by mining the EOP's DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump."
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, vows an investigation of Durham's findings if the Republicans regain control of the House in the next session of Congress.
"They spied on a presidential campaign. That's as wrong as it gets," Jordan told Fox News on Monday, "but then we found out from this filing that they actually spied on a sitting president, which is even worse."
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, a former director of the FBI, found no evidence in his investigation of the allegations that Trump or his campaign colluded or coordinated with the Russians to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.
After that, then-Attorney General William Barr appointed Durham to review the origins of the FBI's investigation.
Trump released the following statement in response to Durham's filing:
"The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia. This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution. In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death. In addition, reparations should be paid to those in our country who have been damaged by this."