The president's son will plead guilty to criminal charges in a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Hunter Biden faced two misdemeanor charges for not paying more than $200,000 in federal taxes in 2017 and 2018. He also faced a felony charge for lying on a background check to buy a gun, hiding the fact that he was addicted to drugs at the time.

At this point Biden has paid the tax money to the IRS, and prosecutors have only recommended probation as punishment, but Muhlenberg College Political Science Professor Chris Borick said that's likely not enough for Republican members of Congress.

"I think that's what you'll see from Republicans saying that this isn't gone far enough in terms of punishing him and he's getting a break because he is the president's son," said Borick.

Sure enough, mere hours after the plea deal was announced, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters this is not the end.

"This does nothing to our investigation. It actually should enhance our investigation, because the DOJ should not be able to withhold any information now," said Speaker McCarthy.

Borick said don't expect House Republicans to let up until the election in 2024.

"Members of the House, where the Republicans control, will continue to use their oversight powers, investigation powers to move forward as far as they can on anything related to Hunter Biden, because it does, in a political sense, help them as they move to election 2024," said Borick.

McCarthy said continuing the investigation isn't just about politics, it's about exposing corruption.

"You make millions of dollars from foreign entities, and they pay every, almost numerous members of your family through shell companies. The minute the money comes in, it moves to another shell company, which moves to the payment of the family. That raises questions that I think have to be answered," said Speaker McCarthy.

Hunter Biden will have a sentencing hearing where a judge will have the final say on whether he sees any jail time. The White House Counsel's office said in a statement that the President and First Lady Jill Biden "Love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life."