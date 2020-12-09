WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden's son, Hunter, said Wednesday that he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.
The investigation by the U.S. Attorney's office in Delaware was disclosed in a statement by Biden's transition office.
"I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," Hunter Biden said in the statement.
Biden's younger son has been caught up in controversies for years. While his father was vice president, Hunter joined the Naval Reserve, only to be discharged after testing positive for cocaine in his system, later revealing a yearslong struggle with addiction.
Hunter Biden also joined the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma in 2014. He has denied using his influence with his father to aid Burisma, but Republicans have questioned whether his highly paid job created a conflict of interest for Joe Biden as the former vice president worked on Ukraine policy in the Obama administration.