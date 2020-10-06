Two people with backgrounds in engineering and business are seeking your vote as the incumbent, Democratic U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, faces Republican challenger, John Emmons, in the race for a very purple Pennsylvania 6th Congressional District.
"You don't succeed if you don't work collaboratively with people," said Emmons, a successful chemical engineer.
"I have a very fierce bipartisan streak in me," said Houlahan, an Air Force veteran an entrepreneur who won the office in 2018.
A priority both candidates share is getting small businesses help during the pandemic; Houlahan voted in favor of the HEROES act, but Emmons said he thinks it's too much of a moving target to support it right now. Both candidates also said they're paying attention to the police-involved shootings of African-Americans -- and the protests and riots that have followed.
"It's really clear that people of color and particularly black Americans have been treated unfairly in our country to quite some time, and it's genuinely up to all of us to make sure that we can do everything we can to remedy that," said Houlahan. "I had the privilege of being able to participate in one of the many peaceful protests that happened as a consequence of George Floyd, so many other similar events."
"I will always fight to preserve someone's right to speak, to protest," Emmons said, "but I think that's where it needs to start. I think the lawlessness, the rioting we've seen, the destruction of property, it has created this other very dire concern on the part of people, especially urban areas and suburban areas."
Both candidates said they deserve your vote.
"I strongly believe we need more people with a business background, a strong, long-term business background who will solve very complex problems," said Emmons.
"I've broken with the Democratic Party on substantial issues more than 20 times, and this bipartisan streak, I think, is essential to being a successful representative of our community," said Houlahan.
You've listened, now you decide: who do you want to represent the 6th Congressional District?