Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is urging his fellow Republicans to abandon their effort to overrule President-elect Joe Biden’s election triumph. For the Kentucky Republican it's a direct rebuke of defeated President Donald Trump. And McConnell is asserting that the GOP drive against Biden threatens the democratic foundations of the country. McConnell spoke as Congress began the formal process on Wednesday of affirming Biden's electoral vote victory over Trump. The challenges against Biden's win are certain to fail. It's the latest instance of McConnell taking on Trump in Trump's final days in office.