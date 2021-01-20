Joe Biden delivered his inaugural address from the steps of the U.S. Capitol after being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

"Some days, you need a hand; other days, you're called to lend a hand," the president said.

Biden said he is calling on all Americans to work together to meet a unique set of challenges.

"To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul of America requires so much more than words," the president said in his speech. "It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy, unity."

"It was typical Joe Biden. It was down to earth," said Terry Madonna, a senior fellow for political affairs at Millersville University in Lancaster County, adding that he's watched every inaugural address since John F Kennedy's in 1961.

"It didn't contain a lot of exotic and high-powered expressions as you would find with John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan's, for example," Madonna said.

Biden is calling on Americans to have tolerance. Madonna acknowledged the magnitude of the moment and ambition of the Biden-Harris administration. As politics play out over the coming weeks, there will undoubtedly be a focus on Vice President Kamala Harris.

"First woman, first east Asian to be elected to national office," Madonna said.

He said it shouldn't take long until we begin to see the specific role the vice president will play in the new administration.

"Vice President Harris is more liberal than Biden, and I think they have a good relationship," Madonna said, "but I'll look at what assignments President Biden gives to his vice president."

After 33 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as vice president under Barack Obama, Madonna said he believes Biden is banking on wisdom and political savviness.

"The challenge is going to be, given the 15 executive orders and what else he intends to do," he said, "and that's going to be the challenge, if he can work on unity."