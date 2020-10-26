MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - President Donald Trump made his second of three Pennsylvania appearances on Monday in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, for a rally ahead of Election Day.
"It's definitely awesome to see, like, all these people out here showing so much support," said 17-year-old Daulton Steiner, who was at the rally with his friend, Jalen Stewart.
The teens came to hear President Trump speak. For Stewart, this will be the first election in which he's old enough to vote.
The president was greeted with cheers and began discussing his plans to cut taxes for the middle class and continue toward improving the economy. He also criticized his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, for his tax plan and said Biden would get rid of thousands of jobs in the state's fossil fuels industry.
"He goes and says for a year there will be no fracking," President Trump said about Biden. "Then, he goes and he says there'll be fracking, because he comes here and somebody explains you have a million jobs in fracking."
Biden has said he would ban permits for fracking on federal land.
President Trump also addressed the COVID-19 pandemic and his own recent bout with the coronavirus, saying a vaccine will soon be available.
"One day you get (the virus) and that's OK. You get better," said Trump.
The president touted his administration's accomplishments, including reaching the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) free trade agreement and building 400 miles of wall on the border between the U-S and Mexico.
"He's a fighter and he fights for us every day," said Donna Wilmoth, of Wilmington, Delaware. "I'd rather have a rude patriot that fights for us and fights for every American."
President Trump talked about his favorable poll numbers, but encouraged the crowd to get out and vote.