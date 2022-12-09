Bari Weiss, a former New York Times columnist, released what's being called the second installment of the "Twitter Files" on Thursday night, sharing multiple images of accounts that allegedly show Twitter placed various accounts, some of them prominent conservatives, on so-called "blacklists."

For instance, well-known conservative commentator Dan Bongino appears to have been placed on a "Search Blacklist."

Weiss also posted photos that appear to show Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk was tagged with an internal "Do Not Amplify" mark.

Another figure Weiss focuses on is Yoel Roth, the former head of safety and integrity at Twitter, who appeared to ask for research on "non-removal policy interventions like disabling engagements and deamplification/visibility filtering."

The suggestion is that instead of outright banning accounts, there was a way to hide them from wider view.

Weiss quotes Roth who, according to her reporting, wrote, "The hypothesis underlying much of what we've implemented is that if exposure to, e.g., misinformation directly causes harm, we should use remediations that reduce exposure, and limiting the spread/virality of content is a good way to do that."

He added, once again per Weiss, "We got Jack (Dorsey, presumably) on board with implementing this for civic integrity in the near term, but we're going to need to make a more robust case to get this into our repertoire of policy remediations – especially for other policy domains."

In another example, Stanford's Dr. Jay Bhattacharya apparently argued that Covid lockdowns would harm children.

Weiss said Twitter then secretly placed him on a "Trends Blacklist," which prevented his tweets from trending.

Weiss said this was done "all without users' knowledge."

Weiss promised more to come on this story, and said she will be releasing new details at her new website.

The first installment of the "Twitter Files" was released by journalist Matt Taibbi and appeared to show internal debates at Twitter concerning the Hunter Biden story.

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, said he shared the internal documents with Weiss and Taibbi to show that the platform was previously biased against the political right.

Musk also spoke out about previous Twitter boss Jack Dorsey essentially giving him a pass.

Musk tweeted, "Controversial decisions were often made without getting Jack's approval and he was unaware of systemic bias. The inmates were running the asylum. Jack has a pure heart imo."

In 2018, Dorsey tweeted, "We don't shadow ban, and we certainly don't shadow ban based on political viewpoints," seemingly supporting Musk's view he was unaware of the alleged banning actions.