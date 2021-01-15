The prosecutor leading the investigation into the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week says authorities have no direct evidence that the rioters were plotting to assassinate officials. The comments from acting District of Columbia U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin on Friday come after prosecutors said in court papers filed in the case against one of the rioters that there was strong evidence that the mob intended to “capture and assassinate elected officials.” Sherwin backed away from that claim, telling reporters that authorities have “no direct evidence at this point of kill, capture teams.”