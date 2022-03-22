SAN FRANCISCO — Adult film star Stormy Daniels said she won't abide by a federal judge's order requiring her to pay almost $300,000 in legal fees to Donald Trump as a result of her failed defamation lawsuit against the now-former president.

"I will go to jail before I pay a penny," Daniels tweeted Monday night, after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against her in the long-running case.

The court's decision to deny the appeal came more than three years after U.S. District Judge S. James Otero dismissed Daniels' case against Trump, saying the president made a "hyperbolic statement" against a political adversary when he tweeted about a composite sketch released by the porn actress' attorney.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sued the then-president after he said the sketch of a man she said threatened her in 2011 to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump was a "con job."

Trump tweeted that the man was "nonexistent" and that Daniels was playing the "fake news media for fools." He retweeted a side-by-side photo comparing the sketch with a photo of Daniels' husband.

The judge said Trump's statement was protected speech under the First Amendment. Two months later, he ordered Daniels to pay Trump $292,052.33 to cover his attorneys' fees plus $1,000 in sanctions for filing the case at all.

"As I have stated many times throughout the years, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I ever have wanted to," Trump said in a statement released by his office Monday night. "The ruling was a total and complete victory and vindication for, and of me."

Daniels revealed Tuesday afternoon in a statement on Twitter that she never wanted to go forward with the case against Trump out of fear "of the prejudice associated with my career" and that her then-attorney, Michael Avenatti, filed the suit "without my permission and against my wishes."

"Once it was filed, Trump's lawyers overwhelmed Avenatti and I was left the victim of an attorney's fee award," she said.

"The lawsuit was a purely political stunt that never should have been started, or allowed to happen, and I am pleased that my lawyers were able to bring it to a successful conclusion after the court fully rejected her appeal," Trump continued in his statement. "Now all I have to do is wait for all of the money she owes me."

Avenatti was convicted in February of charges that he cheated Daniels out of nearly $300,000 she was supposed to get for writing a book about the alleged tryst with Trump.

Daniels appeared as the trial's star witness, and Avenatti, who dumped his attorneys, represented himself.

Avenatti is scheduled to be sentenced in the case on May 24. He must also serve a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for his 2020 conviction in an extortion case involving Nike, and he is awaiting a retrial in Los Angeles on charges that he ripped off clients and others for millions of dollars.