BETHESDA, Md. - President Trump said Monday he's leaving the military hospital where he has been treated for COVID-19 and will continue his recovery at the White House.
"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M.," Trump tweeted. "Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid... I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"
I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
He is expected to make the journey aboard the presidential helicopter, Marine One.
The president "may not entirely be out of the woods yet," according to his physician, Dr. Sean Conley, who provided an update that was streamed live on WFMZ.com, but that he and the medical team "agree that all our evaluations and, most importantly, his clinical status support the president's safe return home, where he’ll be surrounded by world class medical care."
Doctors said the president will continue to receive his treatments at the White House.
It was unclear how long Trump would remain in isolation at the White House. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those with mild to moderate symptoms can be contagious for as many — and should isolate for at least — 10 days.
On Sunday afternoon, the president took a brief ride in an SUV to salute cheering supporters who have been gathered outside the hospital since he was admitted Friday evening.
White House officials said Trump was anxious to be released after three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where doctors revealed on Sunday that his blood oxygen level had dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick.
President Trump "is ready to get back to a normal work schedule," White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News.