WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump is asking protesters who have breached the U.S. Capitol complex amid a joint session of Congress to remain peaceful and go home.
He posted a video to Twitter shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
January 6, 2021
The White House said the National Guard and federal police are en route to the Capitol to assist in ending the occupation. Also, Virginia's governor said he is sending 200 state troopers and members of his state's National Guard to assist.
The protests have sent the Capitol into chaos, locking the building down and halting the vote to certify Joe Biden's presidential victory.
Dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol and lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.
A chaplain prayed as police guarded the doors to the chamber and lawmakers tried to gather information about what was happening.
An announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Biden's victory. Due to an "external security threat," no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.
Both chambers abruptly went into recess.
"This is an absolute disgrace," said Republican Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who had spoken on the Senate floor prior to the protests erupting. "I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex."
This is an absolute disgrace. I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex.— Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) January 6, 2021
Update from Casey staff: Senator Casey was the only member of our team in the Capitol complex today. He is safe and taking direction from the United States Capitol Police.— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) January 6, 2021
The District of Columbia's mayor, Muriel Bowser, issued a curfew for 6 p.m.
The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.
Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol's steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting "traitors" as officers tried to keep them back.
A suspicious package was also reported in the area, Capitol Police said.
The skirmishes came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress' vote.
"We will not let them silence your voices," Trump told the protesters, who had lined up before sunrise to get a prime position to hear the president.