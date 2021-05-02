DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Over the next few weeks, many pool owners will take the cover off for the summer season.
However, the experts warn that a nationwide chlorine shortage may make it difficult for those who want to take a dip.
"The people that don't have a service company, they might find themselves without chlorine,” William Yuengel, Mer-Man Swimming Pool Services.
Last August, a fire at a Louisiana-based chemical plant during Hurricane Laura ruined much of the nation’s supply.
"They supplied 50% of the chlorine for our country,” Yuengel said.
As a result, the demand increased and prices skyrocketed.
"We stocked up ahead of time, so our customers are good. I know other companies knew about this around December,” Yuengel said.
Then there's the pandemic, which has caused a shortage of other products.
Therefore, making changes this season might be next to impossible for some pool owners.
"Right now I can't buy a certain brand pump or heater. And it's been like that since last year,” Yuengel said.
And if you stumble across a product, Yuengel recommends snatching it up while you can but warns you may pay a hefty price.
You could also ditch the chlorine all together.
"I would recommend there's a lot of salt water systems available; they can convert it to salt water and what that system does is it makes chlorine for you, so you don't have to rely on the increases and shortages,” Yuengel said.