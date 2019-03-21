Positive Parenting: Green spaces, happy teens

A recent survey shows almost a third of all teenagers say they're depressed and stressed, but scientists say there's an easy way to help kids relax.
School, friends, social media. Teens today have a lot to be stressed about.
Researchers at Temple and the University of Tennessee wanted to know how to help teenagers de-stress. They studied 179 urban-area teens for two years. The participants were given cell phones equipped with GPS.
On certain days, they got text messages with questions about their stress levels. At the same time, the cell phone recorded their locations on a map.
Results showed teens who spent more time in natural green spaces had lower stress levels, but only if they were away from green spaces near home.
The findings suggest giving teens the opportunity to spend time in natural areas that are not near their home could mean less stress.
Too much stress can lead to depression, poor sleep, obesity and even substance abuse. So incorporate more green if you want a happier teen.