NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The year has just begun, yet there are already some fine deals on financing for new Chevrolet vehicles. Well-qualified customers of Carl Black Chevrolet in Nashville, Tennessee, can get the opportunity to pay no interest on their car loan. Interest adds up, which means savings can be significant for those who qualify. Carl Black Chevrolet is offering this special rate for a short time.
The loan term for this offer is 48 months and is offered through GM Financial. Monthly payment on a new Chevy is $20.83 for every $1000 financed. This offer is not available with leases or with some other offers. This financing offer is available until January 31 of this year, so buyers must take new retail delivery by that date to qualify. This money-saving rate will expire after that time, so shoppers should seriously consider finalizing a deal before then.
