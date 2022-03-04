LINCOLN, R.I., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J.D. Power has awarded Amica Insurance "Highest in Customer Satisfaction with the Property Claims Experience"* in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction StudySM.
This is the 10th year out of the last 11 that Amica has received this award, and the company now has 55 J.D. Power customer satisfaction awards to date.
Amica's score of 886 (on a 1,000-point scale) was 25 points higher than the industry average. The study examines customer satisfaction in five factors: first notice of loss (FNOL), estimation process, repair process, claim servicing and settlement. Amica did particularly well in claim servicing (first overall). For more information on the study, click here.
"I'm so thankful for our employees, who continued to provide world-class service as we navigated the challenges of the past year," said Robert A. DiMuccio, Chairman, President and CEO of Amica. "Their outstanding efforts have kept Amica a strong and thriving company."
About Amica Insurance
Amica is the longest-standing mutual insurer of automobiles in the U.S. A direct writer, Amica also offers home, life, marine and umbrella insurance, as well as annuities.
Founded on the principles of outstanding service, Amica creates peace of mind and builds enduring relationships with its customers. That mission is shared and supported by thousands of employees across the country.
