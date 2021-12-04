PEORIA, Ariz., Dec. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car enthusiasts who were looking forward to purchasing the 2022 E 450 4MATIC Sedan in Peoria, Arizona, can now do so by visiting the Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead dealership. The dealership has recently added the vehicle to its new cars inventory.

The 2022 E 450 4MATIC Sedan is available with a 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with a 9G-TRONIC nine-speed automatic transmission that delivers 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. The vehicle has a seating capacity of five passengers and offers a cargo capacity of 13.1 cubic feet. The sedan can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds.

The 2022 E 450 4MATIC Sedan offers a wide range of features for customers' safety, comfort, and convenience. The standard features present in the sedan include Power tilt/sliding tinted glass sunroof, All-LED exterior lighting, Power front seats with memory, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Heated front seats, 12.3-inch touchscreen multimedia display, Steering wheel with Touch Control Buttons, Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), Voice Control with Natural Language Understanding, Active Brake Assist, Adaptive High-Beam Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Adaptive braking technology, and Advanced Tire Pressure Monitoring System.

Interested customers can visit the Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead website at http://www.arrowheadmb.com. If they are looking for more information about the 2022 E 450 4MATIC Sedan, they can call the dealership's sales team on (623) 806-8764. Customers can also visit the dealership at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, 9260 W Bell Road, Peoria, AZ, 85382.

