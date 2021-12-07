STOCKTON, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers residing in Stockton, California, can now purchase the 2022 Genesis GV80 at the Genesis of Stockton dealership. The mid-size luxury SUV offers an elegant design and stylish interior. The vehicle is equipped with the latest technology for the convenience of the customers. The 2022 Genesis GV80 offers an available Ultramarine Blue dash, Smokey Green leather option, and different wood interior trims.
The mid-size SUV is available with a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. There is an option for a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that delivers 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque for enhanced performance. Both the engines are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission with quick and smooth shifts.
The SUV comes with plenty of standard features. Those features include dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and power-adjustable front seats, two USB ports in the front row, a hands-free power liftgate, two USB ports in the second row, leatherette seating, LED headlights & taillights, a 14.5-inch screen loaded with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and a 12-speaker premium audio system.
Interested customers can visit the Genesis of Stockton website at http://www.genesisofstockton.com. They can contact the dealership for more information by calling (833) 305-0749 or by visiting the dealership in person at Genesis of Stockton, 2979 Auto Center Cir, Stockton, CA 95212.
Media Contact
JOEY GONZALEZ, Genesis of Stockton, 209-662-6400, joey@stocktonhyundai.com
SOURCE Genesis of Stockton