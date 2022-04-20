DUBLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mild-hybrid System Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive industry has been under increasing pressure to improve fuel economy and emissions in the last few years. Emission reduction has become the primary goal with fuel economy being a secondary aspect, in line with the global demand for carbon-neutral mobility.
The focus on emission reduction has had a significant impact on the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) dominated automotive powertrain industry. While improvements to optimise ICE from an efficiency and emissions perspective are ongoing, vehicle electrification, the end target, is on the rise.
However, IC engines will continue to be main type of propulsion during the next decade, and it is here that mild hybridisation will play a crucial role. By definition, mild hybridisation supports IC engines during acceleration and to recuperate energy during braking. However, the impact of mild-hybridisation is that the transient operation of ICE, during which emissions are the highest, gets reduced.
mHEVs come in different forms such as 12V, 24V, and 48V systems, with the choice of system dependent on a combination of factors, such as IC engine performance, vehicle segment, type of OEM, and premium or mass market model. In general, an mHEV system with a higher voltage will offer higher the fuel economy and emissions benefits. Additionally, mHEVs play the role of an enabler for electrifying other systems in the vehicle such as pumps, accessories, and even ADAS systems.
OEM adoption of mHEVs has increased rapidly in the last few years, leading to mHEVs being the fastest growing electrification technology globally in the last 5 years. Significantly, this was also seen in 2020, when global vehicle sales were severely impacted by COVID-19, despite which powertrain electrification surprisingly surged ahead, with mHEVs and BEVs playing a leading role.
In short, mHEVs are expected to play a leading role in the overall powertrain electrification, although the adoption of mHEVs and indeed type of mHEVs varies by OEM and region.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Automotive Mild-hybrid Systems
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
Growth Environment
- Market Definition - Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Architecture
- Electrified Vehicles Sold Between 2010 and 2020
- Global mHEV Landscape by Region
- 12V + 48V Architecture
- mHEV Motor Topology
- Key Conclusions
Growth Environment and Scope - mHEV
- Research Scope
- Vehicle Segmentation
- Segmentation
xEV Market Overview - Sales and Trends
- Global CO2 Emissions Legislation
- ICE Technology Focus Areas
- Electrified Vehicles Sold Between 2010 and 2020
- Global mHEV Landscape by Region
- Global mHEV Landscape by Segment
- mHEV Growth and Penetration - Top 10 Countries
- mHEV Growth and Penetration - Top 10 OEMs
Powertrain Electrification - xEV Classification, Functionality, and Cost
- Market Definition - Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Architecture
- Functionality Comparison Between xEVs
- Comparing CO2 Benefits of xEVs
- Cost Analysis for xEVs
Mild-hybrid Architecture
- 12V + 12V Architecture
- 12V + 48V Architecture
- mHEV as a Technology Enabler
mHEV Topology
- mHEV Motor Topology
- mHEV P0 System - Engine-mounted Belt-driven System
- mHEV P1 System - Engine-mounted System
- mHEV P2 Transmission Integrated Systems - Offset and Axial
- mHEV P3 System - Transmission Mounted System
- mHEV P4 System - Axle Mounted System
- Performance Applications
mHEV Functionality and Impact on Vehicle Attributes
- mHEV Architecture - Features and Functions
- mHEV Architecture Impact on Vehicle Attributes
OEM Strategy for Mild Hybrids
- OEM Powertrain Positioning
- OEMs' mHEV Strategy
- OEMs' mHEV Application Area
- OEM Sourcing - Difference of mHEV
Regional Analysis
- Regional MHEV Market - Europe
- Regional MHEV Market - US
- Regional MHEV Market - China
OEM 48V Profiling - BMW
- BMW - Powertrain Portfolio
- BMW - Mild-hybrid Systems
OEM 48V Profiling - Daimler
- Daimler - 48V mHEVs Branded as 'EQ Boost'
- Daimler - Mild-hybrid Systems
OEM 48V Profiling - Ford
- Ford Group - Powertrain Portfolio
- Ford - Mild-hybrid Systems
OEM 48V Profiling - Hyundai-Kia
- Hyundai-Kia - Powertrain Portfolio
- Hyundai-Kia - Mild-hybrid Systems
OEM 48V Profiling - Mazda
- Mazda - Powertrain Portfolio
OEM 48V Profiling - Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - Powertrain Portfolio
OEM 48V Profiling - Stellantis
- Stellantis - Powertrain Portfolio
OEM 48V Profiling - Suzuki
- Suzuki - Powertrain Portfolio
OEM 48V Profiling - Volkswagen
- Volkswagen Group - Powertrain Portfolio
- Volkswagen Group - Mild-hybrid Systems
OEM 48V Profiling - Volvo
- Volvo Group - Powertrain Outlook
48V mHEV Supplier Outlook
- System Overview - Key Participant
- Supplier Benchmarking
- Sourcing Strategy - Key Announcements
Supplier Profile - Valeo
- Valeo 48V Mild-hybrid Solutions Roadmap
- Valeo 48V Mild-hybrid System Analysis
Supplier Profile - Continental
- Continental 48V Mild-hybrid Systems Portfolio
- Supplier Profile - BorgWarner(Including Delphi)
- BorgWarner 48V Mild-hybrid Systems
- BorgWarner 48V Mild-hybrid System Analysis
Supplier Profile - Bosch
- Bosch 48V Mild-hybrid Systems
- Bosch 48V Mild-hybrid System Analysis
Supplier Profile - Schaeffler
- Schaeffler 48V Mild-hybrid Systems (P0 and P1 System)
- Schaeffler 48V Mild-hybrid Systems (P2 System)
- Schaeffler 48V Mild-hybrid Systems (P3 and P4 System)
Engineering Service Provider - AVL
- AVL 48V Mild-hybrid Systems Roadmap
Engineering Service Provider - FEV
- FEV 48V Gasoline Mild-hybrid Systems
- FEV 48V Diesel Mild-hybrid System
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Wider Adoption for Reducing Fuel Consumption and Emissions
- Growth Opportunity 2 - OEM-Supplier Partnerships to Increase the Impact of Mild Hybridisation
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Increased Scope of Vehicle Electrification From Mild Hybridisation
Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Key Conclusions
Appendix
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
