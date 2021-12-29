BAY SHORE, N.Y., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers looking for Honda Accord Hybrid models can now head to the Atlantic Honda dealership to check out the 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid. The vehicle is available in the trims EX-L, Sport, and Touring.
Engine specifications of the 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid include a 2L four-cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC with a front-wheel drivetrain. The vehicle has a trunk volume of 16.7 cubic feet with a mileage of 48 mpg in the city and 47 mpg on the highway. It features a continuously variable transmission with a horsepower of 212 at 6,200 rpm and a torque of 129 lb.-ft. at 3,500 rpm.
With a fuel tank capacity of 12.8 gallons, the 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid features a cruising range of 614.4 miles in the city and 601.6 miles on the highway. The vehicle has a battery size of 1.3 kWh and 3.8 tons per year of CO2 emissions at 15K mi/year.
Exterior color options for the 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid include Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Radiant Red Metallic, among many others. The interior colors include black and ivory trim.
In terms of safety features, Honda provides the 2022 Accord Hybrid includes a backup camera, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, tire pressure monitor, brake assist, stability, and traction control. It also features airbags for the driver and passenger, protecting the head, the side, and the knee.
Interested customers can visit the dealership website at http://www.atlantichonda.com for further information on the 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid. Drive by the dealership at 1375 Sunshine Hwy, Bay Shore, for a test drive, or contact the dealership at 631-892-7266 for details and booking.
