The James Hodge Hyundai dealership in Muskogee, Oklahoma, has welcomed the all-new 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid to its inventory.
MUSKOGEE, Okla., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers looking for a power-packed hybrid sedan in Muskogee, Oklahoma, can now rejoice as James Hodge Hyundai has added the 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid to its inventory. The dealership has always been one of the reputed places for housing an extensive range of Hyundai models, with available pickup and delivery of vehicles for sales and services. The 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, the latest addition to their range, is a perfect combo of a bold design, advanced technology, and an efficient engine.
The 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid saves money on gas while providing best performance and safety features. Powered by a 1.6-liter GDI four-cylinder hybrid powertrain engine, this hybrid model boosts power and fuel efficiency with its improved Smart-stream engine and 32kW electric motor. The 2022 Elantra Hybrid also comes with additional comfort and infotainment options for a seamless ride.
The 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is available in two trim levels: BLUE and LIMITED. However, it would help shoppers know that the James Hodge Hyundai dealership only has stock for the Blue trim currently. Also, shoppers can avail various exciting offers and coupons on different Hyundai models provided at the dealership.
Interested buyers can finance the new vehicle at 2.25% APR for 60 months at this Hyundai dealership. They can also go ahead and schedule a test drive or learn more about the 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid on the James Hodge Hyundai website.
Visit the James Hodge Hyundai dealership at 1330 North Main Street, Muskogee, Oklahoma, or contact at (833) 331-0067 for more information on the new 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid.
Media Contact
Myron McCall, James Hodge Hyundai, (918) 687-3646, mmccall@hodgeautogroup.com
SOURCE James Hodge Hyundai