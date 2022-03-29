Customers looking to purchase the 2022 Hyundai Elantra SEL can now do so at Hiley Hyundai of Burleson.

BURLESON, Texas, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Priced at a starting MSRP of $21,200, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra SEL has now been included in the inventory of Hiley Hyundai of Burleson. The vehicle is powered by a 2L four-cylinder engine that produces 147 horsepower and features a hands-free smart trunk release, 16-inch alloy wheels, a proximity key with push-button start, and a Bluelink® Connected Car system.

With a combined fuel economy of 35 mpg, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra SEL delivers a mileage of 31 mpg in the city and 41 mpg on the highway. The infotainment system of the vehicle includes an eight-inch color touchscreen display audio that is integrated with wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless Android Auto™.

In terms of safety, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra SEL comes equipped with a blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, driver attention warning, lane following assist, lane-keeping assist, safe exit warning, and forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian detection.

Customers interested in the 2022 Hyundai Elantra SEL can find more information regarding the vehicle on the dealership's website at http://www.hileyhyundaiofburleson.com.

Drive by the dealership located at 320 N Burleson Blvd in Burleson, Texas, or call 817-945-9000 for further assistance regarding the 2022 Hyundai Elantra SEL.

Media Contact

Trey McGee, Hiley Hyundai of Burleson, (888) 318-4864, tmcgee@hileycars.com

 

SOURCE Hiley Hyundai of Burleson

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.