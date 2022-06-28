San Leandro Hyundai Now Hosts a Variety of New Vehicles Including the 2022 Hyundai Palisade.
SAN LEANDRO, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When looking for a new three-row SUV, there are many options available in the automotive market. With so many vehicles available in this popular automotive segment, it can be challenging for drivers to decide which new vehicle is best for them. San Leandro Hyundai, a local California dealership, is here to help drivers learn more about the best new vehicles. The 2022 Hyundai Palisade is now available at San Leandro Hyundai, ending the search for three-row luxury SUVs in the San Leandro, California region.
The 2022 Hyundai Palisade comes with a robust 291 horsepower 3.8L V6 engine that generates 262 pound-feet of torque rating. Paired with a responsive eight-speed SHIFTRONIC® automatic transmission, the Hyundai Palisade with front-wheel drive fetches a gas mileage of 19/26 mpg city/highway. Hyundai HTRAC® AWD is available for all trims to improve off-road and all-weather capabilities. When equipped for towing duties, the Hyundai Palisade will tow up to 5,000 pounds of cargo.
In terms of infotainment and safety, the 2022 Hyundai Palisade is packed with state-of-the-art features, such as a 10.25-inches color touchscreen with onboard Navigation & Traffic flow, including incident data via HD Radio™. It also includes a Harman Kardon® premium audio with 12 speakers and QuantumLogic® Surround with Clari-Fi™ Music Restoration Technology, Android Auto™, Apple CarPlay®, and much more.
To know more about the 2022 Hyundai Palisade shoppers are encouraged to visit the San Leandro Hyundai website. They can even schedule a test drive of the vehicle with the dealership by going to http://www.sanleandrohyundai.com. Drivers may also contact the California Hyundai dealership to ask further questions about this new three-row SUV by calling 510-347-3000 or by driving to 1066 Marina Boulevard in San Leandro, California.
