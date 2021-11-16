MORENO VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers of the Moreno Valley, California area who want to buy a modern pickup truck are encouraged to consider the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, available in Hyundai of Moreno Valley. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz has a distinct look with comfortable interiors and modern features.
With a starting price of $23,990, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz comes in four trim level options: SE, SEL, SEL Premium and Limited. The SUV offers an array of safety, comfort and infotainment features. The cabin of the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is made from attractive materials and has desirable modern features. The SUV has a standard eight-inch touchscreen display and wireless device charging and integration with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. Drivers will also get Hyundai's Blue Link services, which are free of charge for three years. For the safety of the passengers and driver, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz offers Lane-Departure Warning and Lane-Keeping Assist and Forward-Collision Warning, and Automated Emergency Braking as standard.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz has two different powertrain choices: the standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine. The former makes 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque; the latter generates 281 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. Both engines are all-wheel drives.
To learn in detail about the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, interested customers can directly contact the sales team at Hyundai of Moreno Valley at 951-900-4248. Individuals can explore the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz by visiting the dealership located at 27500 Eucalyptus Ave in Moreno Valley, California. Drivers could also explore the dealership's 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz inventory online.
Media Contact
Rosetta Brown, Hyundai of Moreno Valley, 951-900-4248, rosettab@hyundaiofmy.com
SOURCE Hyundai of Moreno Valley