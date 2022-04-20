Customers Can Purchase the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe at Carter County Hyundai in Ardmore, Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers in the Ardmore area in Oklahoma looking for an adventurous compact SUV that not only performs well on the road but also exudes an impeccable convenience quotient can visit the Carter County Hyundai dealership and check out the new 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe. Available at a lower price than its competitors, the 2022 Santa Fe encompasses striking accent lines, a robust suite of safety features, and a slew of top-notch interior elements.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe is available in five different trim levels – SE, SEL, XRT, Limited, and Calligraphy, all of which come with a potent engine and above-par driving characteristics. Under the hood of the standard trim of the 2022 Santa Fe lineup rests an inline four-cylinder engine that displaces 2.5 liters and makes a maximum of 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission system with SHIFTRONIC® technology sends power to the front axle of the vehicle. An HTRAC All-Wheel Drive train is also available. When driven appropriately, the standard trim of the 2022 Santa Fe can get an incredible gas mileage of 25 MPG within city limits, 28 MPG on the interstate, and 26 MPG combined.
On the safety front, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe tops all charts. Both NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) and IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) have felicitated Santa Fe with their highest ratings. Critical safety features in the vehicle include ABS with four-wheel disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System, Brake Assist, Vehicle Stability Management, TPMS, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Smart Cruise Control, among others.
Interested customers in and around the Ardmore, Oklahoma area, can check out the website of Carter County Hyundai at https://www.cartercountyhyundai.com/ or make a call at (833) 945-0126. A test drive can also be scheduled. Those who want to learn more about the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe can visit the dealership located at 616 Holiday Drive, Ardmore, Oklahoma.
Media Contact
Camron Murphy, Carter County Hyundai, 207-989-6400, camron@cartercountyhyundai.com
SOURCE Carter County Hyundai