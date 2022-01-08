BURLESON, Texas, Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe is now available at Hiley Hyundai of Burleson in Burleson, Texas. They are one of the most reliable Hyundai vehicle dealers in the area. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe is available in SE, SEL, XRT, Limited, and Calligraphy trim levels. It comes with a striking exterior and a well-designed interior.
It is equipped with two engine options. A 2.5-liter naturally aspirated inline-4 engine delivers 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. Another 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine is available for Limited and Calligraphy trims, generating 277 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque.
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe cabin is similar to last year's model. The dashboard has a floating touchscreen that gives it a modern look with a cabin consisting of soft-touch materials, and the seats are very comfortable. A few convenience features of the vehicle are power adjustment for front seats, heated front and rear seats, dual-zone automatic temperature control, and more.
The dealership has car reviews page to give more information to customers about the latest Hyundai vehicle. Customers can visit Hiley Hyundai of Burleson for maintenance and repair services as qualified technicians inspect the vehicle. The dealership makes sure to give speedy services.
Interested individuals can visit the Hiley Hyundai of Burleson website. For further assistance, contact dealership staff at (817) 945-9900. The showroom is located at 320 N Burleson Blvd, Burleson, Texas, 76028.
